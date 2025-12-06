Burnham-On-Sea author publishes detailed biography on Brunel

Burnham-On-Sea author Michael Turner has published what is claimed to be the ‘most lavish biography’ ever about Isambard Kingdom Brunel.

Michael, who began researching the book in 2019, says he was initially discouraged after seeing shelves of Brunel titles in Bristol’s SS Great Britain shop.

However, he persevered and has now produced a hardback compendium that breaks new ground.

The book spans 332 silk pages and includes 330 colour plates plus 11 original maps — the first general Brunel biography to feature maps.

He gathered material from 44 books, engineering websites, licensed images, and 239 days of field photography across eight countries, covering 34,000 miles.

Exclusive photographs show the caverns beneath the Clifton Suspension Bridge, Brunel’s docks, houses rented by the family, their tour of Egypt, and railway routes in Italy, India and Australia. Local references include diary entries mentioning Highbridge and nights spent in Bridgwater.

He says experts who have read proof copies say the book contains new information and accuracy not seen before.

A detailed chronology logs Brunel’s daily activities, while a Legacy chapter explores how he is remembered through statues, stained glass in Westminster Abbey, pubs, businesses and road names.

Michael adds: “The book contains all the unique facts collated from the most serious authors that help make this book a reference biography. Nothing of substance is omitted.”

Only 100 copies have been printed, selling for £40 each on a non-profit basis. They are available from The Picture Business in Abingdon Street, directly from the author on 07855 921363, and online at www.michaelturnerpublications.co.uk.

Copies are also stocked at Clifton Bridge, Reading and Newton Abbot Museums, STEAM in Swindon, Didcot Railway Centre, Portsmouth Dockyard, and bookshops in Ivybridge, Plymouth and Tavistock.