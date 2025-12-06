NHS Somerset issues warning over growing winter pressure on services

Health leaders in Somerset are asking local people to help ease the strain on A&E, hospitals and frontline staff as services across the county face significant pressure this weekend.

Residents are being asked by the NHS to only attend Accident & Emergency departments or call 999 if they are experiencing life-threatening or critical conditions.

An NHS Somerset spokesperson said: “We’re under pressure. Please help us to help you. Our staff are working tirelessly to care for patients, but we need the public’s support to ensure services are available for those who need them most.”

The NHS is encouraging people to make use of Urgent Treatment Centres, previously known as Minor Injury Units, for urgent conditions that are not life-threatening.

GP practices remain busy during the week but urgent appointments are available, and parents worried about a poorly child are advised to contact their practice.

Community pharmacists can also provide advice and treatment for around 40 minor illnesses and ailments, helping to reduce demand on hospital services.

Anyone unsure about where to go for care is urged to call NHS 111 for help and advice.

Trained staff can direct patients to the most appropriate service for their needs.

The NHS says patience and understanding from the public are vital as doctors, nurses, and support teams continue to manage high demand.

“Thank you for your patience as our staff do their best to help you,” the spokesperson added.