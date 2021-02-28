A Burnham-On-Sea couple hope to raise thousands of pounds for a charity close to their hearts by taking on a running challenge in March.

Dave and Amy Glew will be running 200 kilometres to raise funds for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

It comes after Dave’s mother, Sheila, was diagnosed with the disease at the start of the year.

Dave says: “On 4th January this year my mum, Sheila Glew, was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease after being admitted to hospital on New Year’s Day.”

“She had struggled to walk for several months and after numerous tests and scans her doctors were still unable to identify the problem.”

“By New Year’s Day her mobility had deteriorated so drastically my Dad called 111, a doctor came out and said that she should be admitted to hospital straight away.”

“Four days later she was diagnosed with MND. This was a difficult time for the whole family and we wanted to gather together to support her and each other but this was not possible. She then spent the next four weeks alone in hospital trying to process her diagnoses, unable to have any visitors due to Covid-19. The strength and courage my Mum displayed through this was so inspiring, she is truly an amazing woman.”

“She is now back at home with my Dad and they are working hard to adapt the house to make everyday life as easy as possible for her.”

Dave adds: “My parents have been so strong throughout this and I know its been difficult for my Dad too, who has now become quite the domestic goddess. It has been made all the more difficult due to the current pandemic which has meant they have not been able to see their family, including their three young grandchildren.”

“The MND Association website has been a valuable source of information for me during the last couple of months. They offer amazing support and care for people suffering for Motor Neurone Disease.”

“It has been difficult for us not being able to visit my mum during the lockdown so we wanted to show our support in a different way, this is why we are raising money for the MND Association.”

“During March we will run 200km between us and we hope that you will be able to support us. We understand that times are difficult for everyone at the moment so if you are not able to sponsor us please just hit share on Facebook and spread the word about the MND Association.”

To support the couple, see their fundraising page here.