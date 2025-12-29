Burnham-On-Sea darts star Gary Anderson wins thriller to make World Championships last 16

Burnham-On-Sea darts star Gary Anderson booked his spot in the last 16 of the PDC World Championships on Sunday afternoon with a memorable victory.

Two-time world champion Anderson maintained his impressive form at Alexandra Palace to reach the last 16, holding his nerve in the deciding set to beat Jermaine Wattimena 4-3.

Dutchman Wattimena saved four match darts in total, while Anderson missed a double 12 for a nine-dart finish in the decider before sealing a thrilling win.

Wattimena had fought back from 3-1 down and hit a 124-checkout on the bull to force a tie-break before Anderson went close to the first nine-dart finish at this year’s tournament.

Gary, who lives in Burnham-On-Sea and previously ran a pub in Rooksbridge, hit 14 maximums in the match.

The 2015 and 2016 world champion averaged 102.24 and a high checkout of 124 in his victory with a potential tie against Michael van Gerwen awaiting him next.

“It’s not good for my age. I went 3-1 up and missed darts at double then Jermaine went on a roll,” Anderson told Sky Sports. “It’s hard but what a game.”

“The last two games were boring. I’m going to go and lie down now. I bottled the nine-dart attempt. I got excited!”