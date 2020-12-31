Burnham-On-Sea darts star Gary Anderson cruised into his eighth World Championship quarter-final on Wednesday (December 30th).

He thrashed Devon Petersen 4-0 for the loss of just four legs – and but then aimed another swipe at competitor Mensur Suljovic for his tactics and Sky Sports commentator Wayne Mardle for defending them.

Not for for the first time in his illustrious career, the Flying Scotsman took social media by storm two days ago with an outspoken interview that followed his controversial and bizarre victory over Suljovic, claiming: “If that’s how darts is going then I’m offski – I’m away for a game of golf or something. I’m not going through that again.”

However, Anderson initially had a smile back on his face when talking to the Sky TV cameras after Wednesday’s win.

His average of 95.55 was better than Petersen’s 94.97 and he pinned 12 of his 23 attempts at doubles, including one at tops for a 160 checkout, while he also scored five of the 10 maximums in the match.

Gary, who won in 2015 and 2016, said: “Devon’s scoring wasn’t where it has been this year and I nicked it. I’m nowhere near where I should be playing but next year I’ll start from scratch and get myself back to it. I’ve managed to scrape through like I did when I got to the World Matchplay final. This run is a real bonus for me.”

“I heard Rod Harrington say I should retire. I was thinking about it but not now! You’ve got me for a long time, I’m here for the duration, whether it’s two years, three years of 10 years, I’ll be here.”

Anderson was also asked by the rest of the media to elaborate on his outburst against Suljovic but he also took the opportunity to have a pop at Sky Sports commentator Mardle for his analysis of the situation.

Anderson said: “Wayne Mardle’s comment the other night, what a ticket. If you’re playing a player you need to put him off, you need to slow him down. That’s coming from a commentator on Sky. My way of playing darts is to hit a 140 if he hits a ton or a 180 if he hits a 140. Put pressure on by out scoring him and out finish him. Now Wayne is telling everyone if you’ve got a problem with a player, do whatever you can to put him off. What a numpty. That’s a great lesson to teach kids isn’t it? Proud of you Wayne.”

“Devon and I played proper darts today. You throw your darts, you beat him with what you’ve got in your hand. Not all these tactics and whatever Wayne tells you to do.”

“You lot sit and watch darts, I play darts and know how everybody plays. I could be playing Brendan Dolan and I know exactly how long it takes him to throw. If he wavers from that, I’d pick up on it. It just shows that you guys don’t actually watch and listen, and see things you’re supposed to. It took Mensur 23 seconds to throw his first dart. Come on.”

“Wayne Mardle, Rod Harrington, Mark Webster. They’ve all played darts, I’ve seen them kicking off because somebody’s done something to them. If they’d had been up there playing, they’d have been a hell of a lot worse than I was. Trust me on that.”

“I’ve heard their comments, I don’t think a lot about them. But it’s a great way to tell the public how to play darts. Well done lads. Proud of you.”

“There’s quick players and there’s slow players. But when it takes you an extra 10 seconds than usual to throw, that’s different. Come on lads.

“I’m up there to play darts, win or lose. If I ever thought for one second “slow the game down by five seconds and I’ll win the world championship’, would I do it? No. I’ll play darts how it’s supposed to be played and anyone who doesn’t like it can do one.

“And the thing about the table wasn’t about who had which one – it was about where you stand at it. As soon as I’d thrown and walked back to the table, he was standing with his back to me. If you watch any dart game, the player walks back and walk round the other one who is approaching the oche. His back is towards me and the board, so now I have to cut across the oche. If he turns round to throw, I’m walking in front of him and that puts me in the wrong. Get all your facts right.”

He was also asked to elaborate on his earlier Sky Sports interview, in which he confirmed he won’t be walking away from the game.

Gary said: “I probably would have done if Harrington hadn’t piped up. Now I’m going to play, I’m going to play for a long time. I had a year or two years left, not now. If I can make it till I’m 90 just to make sure I cheese him off, I’m going to play until I’m 90.”

“When it comes from commentators and directors of the PDC (Harrington), they keep going on about me moaning but I stick to the rules. I’m a stickler for rules and I play the game how it’s supposed to be played.”