Burnham-On-Sea darts star Gary Anderson sealed his place in the last 16 of the World Championships last night (Monday) following a controversial match.

Gary stayed on course for his third World Championship title after coming through a tense match with Mensur Suljovic at Alexandra Palace, which was shown live on Sky Sports.

Gary hit out at his rival and even threatened to walk away from darts altogether after eventually coming through a war of attrition with a score of 4-3.

He looked visibly frustrated by his opponent’s mind game of playing a deliberately slow, methodical style for most of the match, which lasted 90 minutes. He also switched tables on the stage just before the game started.

Gary, who was the 2015 and 2016 world champion, showed plenty of grit to recover from 3-2 to beat Suljovic and advance to the last 16, despite missing 33 darts at the double.

Astonishing interview from a fuming Gary Anderson. "I'm sure there are 90% of folk watching at home, they probably turned over and watched Corrie or something – I would have done." "If that's darts…I'm offski."pic.twitter.com/JMrVWvDUC7 — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) December 28, 2020

In a heated post-match interview with Sky, above, he summed up his feelings: “Absolutely dire, absolute joke of a game. I’ve always wanted to play darts but when everyone asks why do I get cheesed off with darts, that’s one of the reasons. Absolute bull.”