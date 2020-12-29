A man who saw a rare black fox on a country lane near Brean said he initially had “no idea” what he was looking at.
Karm Singh was heading home after a walk on the beach at Brean when he saw the animal on the side of the road.
The animals are a type of North American red fox with a trait that makes their fur silvery-black.
“The car in front of me stopped and then I saw what I thought was a stray dog at first but as it got closer I realised it was a fox,” Mr Singh, from Bristol, told BBC radio.
“I had to Google it as I had no idea a fox that colour even existed. The traffic was building up behind me.”
Mr Singh reported the sighting to campaign group Black Foxes UK, which says the animals are sometimes escaped pets that need to be returned home. It says that only 0.1% of foxes in the UK are melanistic (black) and are often referred to as ‘silver foxes’.