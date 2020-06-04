Burnham-On-Sea’s diabetes support group has been nominated for a special award from national organisation Diabetes UK.

The group – headed up by committee members Chairman Phil Cooke (pictured), treasurer Colin Holdom and secretaries Sara Plume and Gwen Froment – has been nominated for an Inspire Award.

In the first full year since the group was set up, it has achieved so much, from holding regular meetings to bringing people together, and providing help from healthcare professionals, and helping people find out more about managing diabetes well.

Phil also bravely shared his personal story and struggles with diabetes at a group meeting.

Titled ‘Confessions of a Diabetic’, he talked about the repercussions of not initially taking his diabetes seriously which subsequently led to neuropathy which meant the loss of his driving licence and ultimately his taxi firm.

By sharing his own story, Phil created a safe space where people could talk openly about their own diabetes, the impact it has had on them, and the important role knowledge and support play in managing diabetes.

The group has been nominated in the local groups and communities category. This award recognises the tireless work of the group to support people with diabetes in Burnham-On-Sea and the surrounding area.

Phil told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I am, on behalf of the committee and the group members, very proud that our group has been nominated for this fantastic award.”

“We are a new group which is supported and run by members of the Burnham-On-Sea and District Lions and strive to help all people with diabetes and those at risk of becoming a diabetic.”

Diabetes is a condition where there is too much glucose in the blood because the body cannot use it properly.

If not managed well, both type 1 and type 2 diabetes can lead to devastating complications. With the right treatment, knowledge and support people living with diabetes can lead a long, full and healthy life.

Phaedra Perry, Regional Head Diabetes UK South West, adds: “After visiting the group and speaking with individuals at meetings, we know just what this group means to its members and just how much they appreciate the opportunity to meet others, knowing that they are not on their own with their diabetes.”

“Our volunteers and fundraisers are out there working hard in the community day in and day out. Our much-needed work wouldn’t be possible without their incredible support and I would like to extend my sincere thanks to all of our volunteers who make an enormous difference through their support.”

The Inspire Awards celebrate Diabetes UK’s dedicated volunteers who campaign to improve the quality of care available to people with diabetes, fundraise for pioneering research, raise awareness to stem the rising tide of diabetes and provide vital peer support and connection to others living with all types of diabetes within their local communities.

The Inspire Awards will take place on Wednesday 10th June and, for the first time due to Covid-19, they will be held online.

To find out more about becoming a volunteer for Diabetes UK, or to join a local support group, email south.west@diabetes.org.uk or call 01823 448260.