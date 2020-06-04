A lorry driver who killed two people, including one woman from Highbridge, by driving into traffic waiting to leave the M5 has this week been jailed for 35 months.

William Cater, 48, admitted two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and two of causing serious injury by dangerous driving in relation to the crash, near Taunton, in September 2018.

Joanne Jennings, 45, from Highbridge, died and Rod Walsh, 54, from Cheddar, was the other person who lost their life. Five people were also injured, two of them seriously.

Police said the crash between the lorry and a car “impacted on six other vehicles in front of the car which were also queuing”.

At Taunton Crown Court, Cater was also disqualified from driving for 41 months and will be required to take an extended retest.

Cater, from Cirencester, pleaded guilty to the charges at an earlier hearing.