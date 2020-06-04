Missing Highbridge man Brian Owens has been found ‘safe and well’ following a huge search and Police appeal last night.

Police asked for the public’s help in finding the 73-year-old following concern about his welfare.

A Police spokesman said: “Good news – Brian Owens, who went missing yesterday morning from Highbridge, was found overnight in Taunton.”

“We received a number of calls from members of the public who saw our appeal and would like to thank them and those who shared it for their help.”

Searches were carried out last night in Brean, Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge and Berrow by Police officers, a Police helicopter, Coastguards and Burnham’s BARB rescue hovercraft.

The man had not been seen since leaving his Highbridge home at 10.30am on Thursday June 4th.

Police said his disappearance had been out of character and they were concerned for his welfare. They thanked the rescue groups who undertook the search.