Burnham-On-Sea estate agent Tom Creswick will soon be swapping property for puppetry when he performs alongside a cast of talented local performers in the hit comedy musical, Avenue Q.

Known for being a politically incorrect spin-off of the popular children’s TV programme Sesame Street, Avenue Q is the hilarious musical that tells the timeless story of a bright-eyed college grad named Princeton.

A spokesman says: “When he arrives in the city with big dreams and a tiny bank account, he has to move into a shabby flat all the way out on Avenue Q. Still, the neighbours seem nice.”

“There, he meets Kate (the girl next door), Lucy (the slut), Rod (the Republican), Trekkie (the internet entrepreneur), superintendent Gary Coleman (yes, that Gary Coleman) and other new friends! Together, they struggle to find jobs, dates, and their ever-elusive purpose in life.”

Tom adds: “This show is hilarious and really is a must see. It’s been so much fun learning a completely new craft in puppetry, and then trying to put our usual skills such as singing, dancing and acting, together with bringing a puppet to life has been a real challenge, but the whole cast are loving every minute.”

“As well as performing as Princeton in the show, I have been helping out with some of the ‘producer tasks’ to make sure the process flows as smoothly as possible. It’s been a great experience working alongside my girlfriend Elisha Webster who has choreographed the show, and good friend Nick Barlow who is directing.”

“It’s such a unique show, we’ve had workshop from West End star Mark Goldthorp, and I’ll be driving to London in the next few weeks to pick up 33 puppets, one for each character’s costume change!”

“This show is rarely performed in the country, let alone the South West, and whenever it has been performed in the past the reception and feedback from audiences has been amazing. Yes, there are a few explicit “wow” moments, but on the whole Avenue Q is a show with heart, with humour, emotion and a good moral story throughout.”

“There’s a reason it’s won so many awards and is always received well by those who watch. We’ve put a recommended age guide of 15+ to watch the show, however this is just a guide and it largely falls on the parents and carers of teenagers to determine if anyone younger is mature enough to watch.”

“If you take your kids to watch it, I promise they’ll think you’re really cool! If you buy a ticket on your own or as part of a group, we promise you a fun night out!”

Reviewed by the professionals as ‘Pant-Wettingly Funny,’ Avenue Q is being performed at Wells Little Theatre in Wells from 24th – 29th April. Tickets are £16 and can be bought from wellslittletheatre.com. (Puppets in the photos courtesy of Mark Goldthorp)