A Burnham-On-Sea care home has closed down and residents have been moved to other facilities as it becomes the third care home to shut in the town over the past year.

Kingsleigh Residential Care Home in Burnham’s Berrow Road provided beds for 23 adults aged over 65.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC), which is the UK’s independent regulator of health and social care, has rated the facilities as “inadequate” following its latest inspection.

In a CQC report, published in February, an inspector rated the Kingsleigh facilities across five categories to come to the conclusion: Safety (Inadequate); Effectiveness (Requires improvement); Caring (Requires improvement); Responsiveness (Requires improvement); and Well-led (Inadequate).

Residents have moved from the accommodation over the past few weeks ahead of the closure.

The owner, Angels (Kingsleigh) Ltd, has been invited to comment and this story will be updated when a response is received.

It becomes the third Burnham-On-Sea care home to close over the past year following inspections by the CQC.

Burnham’s Priory Court care home closed in autumn 2022 and Burnham’s Hillview Care Home closed in August 2022.