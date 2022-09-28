Burnham-On-Sea farmers market will be returning to the town’s High Street on Friday (September 30th).
The event will be held in the centre of the High Street from 9am-1pm. Among this month’s eleven stalls will be a wide range of locally produced products.
This month’s stalls include:
Dragonfly Jewellery
Homemade Jewellery using Silver, Copper and Glass
Barley Wood Kitchen Garden
Organic Fruit and Vegetables from the beautiful Victorian Walled Garden in Wrington.
Mikes’s Pork
Free Range Pork From the Somerset Levels
Oven to You
A pastry Chef making as range of sweet tarts
Somerset Soaps
Plant Based Soaps
My Farmhouse Pantry
Preserves, Chutneys, Teas all made from home grown produce.
In Cover
Perennials, shrubs and Bulbs. Along side handcrafted Willow Structures.
Westley cottage Bees
Local Honey and Honey products – direct from the bee keeper
Dickies Pies
Award winning curried Pies
Somerset Orchard Garden
Fresh cut Flowers, Apple juice and Cider
Somerset Chilli Garden
Homemade Chill Products