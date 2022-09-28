Burnham-On-Sea farmers market will be returning to the town’s High Street on Friday (September 30th).

The event will be held in the centre of the High Street from 9am-1pm. Among this month’s eleven stalls will be a wide range of locally produced products.

This month’s stalls include:

Dragonfly Jewellery

Homemade Jewellery using Silver, Copper and Glass

Barley Wood Kitchen Garden

Organic Fruit and Vegetables from the beautiful Victorian Walled Garden in Wrington.

Mikes’s Pork

Free Range Pork From the Somerset Levels

Oven to You

A pastry Chef making as range of sweet tarts

Somerset Soaps

Plant Based Soaps

My Farmhouse Pantry

Preserves, Chutneys, Teas all made from home grown produce.

In Cover

Perennials, shrubs and Bulbs. Along side handcrafted Willow Structures.

Westley cottage Bees

Local Honey and Honey products – direct from the bee keeper

Dickies Pies

Award winning curried Pies

Somerset Orchard Garden

Fresh cut Flowers, Apple juice and Cider

Somerset Chilli Garden

Homemade Chill Products