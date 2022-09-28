Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy opened its doors for a special Open Evening last week when dozens of students showed families around its campus.

The academy, which also has a successful Sixth Form, is one of the region’s fastest improving schools and has record numbers of students.

Some 250 students started at the school this year – a record intake following years of rising demand and the leaders say the school has not been as popular as this for a generation or longer.

It follows a positive set of GCSE and A Level results, and the expansion of the Sixth Form alongside many site improvements.

During the Open Evening, there were fun treasure hunts, samples of Aspens restaurant food, teachers dressed up as historical figures, baking demonstrations, music and more.

Principal Dan Milford said: “Everyone loved meeting so many pupils, parents and carers – there was a fabulous buzz around the academy.”

“Our student intake numbers are rising year on year and we are delighted that the school is now more popular than it has ever been. We are in very exciting days for our school and wider community.”