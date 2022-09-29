A Burnham-On-Sea based financial advice charity has been awarded £165,000 by an energy trust to help fund its work amid a rise in demand during the cost-of-living crisis.

Navigate, one of the UK’s leading advice services, has received a £165,000 grant from the British Gas Energy Trust.

The trust contacted the charity after a nationwide mapping exercise identified parts of the country most in need of additional support.

The 18-month grant will support Navigate’s work with individuals and communities across Devon and Somerset.

The charity aims to equip people with the skills and knowledge to overcome social isolation and financial hardship through one-to-one advice, group support, and training.

The British Gas Energy Trust is an independent charitable organisation helps people facing hardship and energy debt in England, Wales, and Scotland.

The British Gas-funded trust supports energy advice services and charities and gives grants to individuals and families with an energy debt of between £250 and £750.

Mel Allen, CEO of Navigate, said: “The cost-of-living crisis has continued to impact people in our communities, with increasing numbers of residents turning to us for help.

“There remains a lot of understandable concern about managing rising energy bills, and our team of specialist advisers is working hard to support people in every way possible.

“The British Gas Energy Trust’s funding will mean we can help more people in the Somerset area navigate the challenges we know are coming.”

Jessica Taplin, CEO of the British Gas Energy Trust, said: “The rising cost of living means more people are experiencing financial difficulty for the first time, and are struggling to pay their bills.

“Whether you’re with British Gas or another energy supplier, it’s important to know that there is help available to you.

“You can apply to us direct or access support via Navigate, which does a fantastic job supporting people across Devon and Somerset.”

Since the start of the cost-of-living crisis, Centrica – British Gas’s parent company – has put together a support package for households worth more than £25 million.

This funding includes grants paid to 18 advice centres in England, Scotland, and Wales.

For more information about the British Gas Energy Trust and to apply for a grant, visit britishgasenergytrust.org.uk.