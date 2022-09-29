The target date has been announced this week for the installation of new artwork along part of Burnham-On-Sea’s seawall.

The Town Council and regional arts group Seed are working on a joint project to commission a piece of artwork for the town’s seawall, as reported here.

The artwork – chosen by a public vote – is scheduled to be installed this autumn with a council spokesperson telling Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The artwork is progressing and it is hoped to be installed towards the end of November, if all permissions have been granted.”

Two artists’ proposals were selected earlier this year when voting was opened to the public to choose their favourite.

The colourful proposals from the two shortlisted artists, Svetlana Kondakova and Orakel Workshop, were displayed at The Princess Theatre as well as in pop-up locations along the Esplanade last month.

Members of the public also voted online and close to 1,000 votes were received, with only 72 votes separating the two proposals.

Svetlana Kondakova’s mosaic murals portraying views of Bridgwater Bay mudflats, and the variety of wildlife they support above and below the surface, were chosen as the public’s favourite.

“I am extremely grateful to every single person that voted — winning this commission means the world to me,” says Svetlana, pictured below.

“Burnham-On-Sea is a fascinating place, to be able to look out onto these wildlife-rich mudflats right from The Esplanade is really special.”

“My mosaic murals aim to bridge the built and the natural environments by making it look like you are looking through the wall onto the mudflats.”

“With the kind help of local marine biologists and wildlife experts, I have discovered many beautiful and wondrous microorganisms that hide below the surface and I plan to continue with this research in order to be able to highlight the importance of living things of all sizes in this unique habitat.”

Svetlana will now begin the process of creating the three mosaic murals inspired by the local landscape and wildlife.

The two organisations put out a brief to artists to create a durable piece that responded to the local natural environment and celebrated the ecology of this part of Bridgwater Bay.

Submitted proposals were then shortlisted by representatives from the community.

This project is being funded by the Hinkley Action Tourism Partnership, the HPC Community Impact Mitigation Fund, Arts Council England & the National Lottery through the Creative People and Places programme.