Burnham-On-Sea fire crew

Burnham-On-sea firefighters were called alongside other crews to tackle a blaze at a property in Cheddar on Frida (April 30th).

Fire appliances from Cheddar, Wells, Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater were called to Tweentown, Cheddar at 12.23pm.

A spokesman says: “On arrival crews confirmed heavy smoke logging on the first floor of the premises and got to work to investigate further using two breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet, a safety jet and a thermal imaging camera.”

“An off road vehicle from Cheddar was also sent for additional personnel.”

Crews found the blaze had been caused by a fire within a tumble dryer and extinguished it using 4 breathing apparatus, 2 CO2 extinguishers, a hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots.

 

 
