A warning for very strong winds and heavy rain has been issued for the Burnham-On-Sea area on Bank Holiday Monday.

The Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast shows today and Sunday will be mostly bright with scattered showers, turning heavy at times.

But Bank holidays wouldn’t be the same without some typically British weather – and Monday is set to be no exception, with strong winds and heavy rain heading in from the west later in the day.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for “strong and potentially disruptive winds”, valid from mid-day on Monday to 9am on Tuesday.

It comes as the Met Office says April in Somerset was one of the coldest on record as the UK’s average minimum temperature was the lowest since 1922.