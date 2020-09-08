Burnham-On-Sea fire crews were called out to tackle a blaze at a commercial premises in Cheddar on Tuesday afternoon (September 8th).

Crews from Cheddar, Wells and Burnham plus an aerial platform from Bridgwater were sent to Cheddar Business Park, Wedmore Road in Cheddar at 3pm.

“Upon arrival crews confirmed all persons had evacuated and there was a fire within the extraction system,” says a spokesman.

“Crews used one hose reel jet and removed the inspection plates to extinguish the fire in the saw dust extraction unit.”

“All machinery and extraction systems were isolated.”

“The fire is now out and was accidental.”