Social gatherings of more than six people will be illegal from Monday September 14th – with some exemptions – amid a steep rise in coronavirus cases across the UK.

A new legal limit will ban larger groups meeting anywhere socially indoors or outdoors, the Government has said.

It will not apply to schools, workplaces or Covid-secure weddings, funerals and organised team sports.

It will be enforced through a £100 fine if people fail to comply with police, doubling up to a maximum of £3,200.

Several exemptions apply to the new rules – which will come into force on 14th September – with households and support bubbles bigger than six people are unaffected.

Ministers have expressed concern over a “sharp rise” in cases. Overall, there have been 8,396 new cases reported since Sunday – with 2,460 reported on Tuesday alone. There were also 32 deaths reported.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to deliver further details at a Downing Street news conference today (Wednesday).

In a preview of his address, the PM sasy: “We need to act now to stop the virus spreading. So we are simplifying and strengthening the rules on social contact – making them easier to understand and for the police to enforce.”

“It is absolutely critical that people now abide by these rules and remember the basics – washing your hands, covering your face, keeping space from others, and getting a test if you have symptoms.”

No. 10 said any group of seven or more people gathering anywhere “risks being dispersed by police or fined for non-compliance”.

Previously, guidance in England allowed gatherings of up to six people from different households – or up to 30 people from two households.

At-a-glance: What are the new rules?

Social gatherings of more than six people in England will not be allowed in law from Monday 14 September

in England will not be allowed in law The new rule applies to private homes, indoors and outdoors , and places such as bars and cafes

, and places such as bars and cafes The rule does not apply to schools and workplaces , or weddings, funerals and organised team sports

, or weddings, funerals and organised team sports A full list of exemptions is due to be published before the law changes

People who ignore police could be fined £100 – doubling with each offence to a maximum of £3,200