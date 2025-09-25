Burnham-On-Sea fire crew tackles car blaze on M5 motorway

Burnham-On-Sea fire crews were called to a car fire on the M5 motorway on Thursday afternoon (September 25th), prompting a temporary closure of the road in both directions.

Two fire appliances from Burnham and Bridgwater attended the incident, which occurred on the hard shoulder of the northbound carriageway near Bridgwater.

“On arrival, the vehicle was found to be well alight, and crews quickly got to work using breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish the flames,” says a spokesman.

“Police and National Highways temporarily closed the M5 in both directions to allow emergency services to safely deal with the blaze.”

“The vehicle was severely damaged by fire, and crews later confirmed the ignition was accidental.”

No injuries were reported, and traffic was able to resume once the scene was made safe.