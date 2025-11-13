Burnham-On-Sea fire crews called out to help tackle blaze that destroyed 39 vehicles

Fire crews from five different Somerset stations – including Burnham-On-Sea – were called out to extinguish a large blaze that destroyed 39 vehicles.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service received multiple calls at 11.13 pm on Tuesday November 11th reporting thick black smoke over the Yeomans Skoda dealership in Bridgwater’s Hamp Bridge Road.

Crews from Taunton and Bridgwater stations were sent to investigate and, on arrival, they confirmed that multiple vehicles were “well alight”.

The fire service then added a further four fire engines to tackle the blaze. Crews attended from Taunton, Bridgwater, Burnham-On-Sea, Street and Martock.

The incident was sectorised at 11.50pm and crews were “making steady progress”, according to a spokesperson from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service.

By midnight, as Wednesday arrived, crews used compressed air foam hoses to extinguish the fire, and used extra water from the Bridgwater and Taunton Canal.

At around 2am, crews were working to damp down the remaining hotspots in both sectors with hoses and a light portable pump. At 3.15am, the fire was fully extinguished.

Overall, ten breathing apparatus, one main jet, one foam jet, and three hose reel jets were used to tackle the blaze.

A spokesperson for the fire service confirmed that a total of 39 vehicles were “totally destroyed by fire”, and the cause of the fire is being investigated.