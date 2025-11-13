Burnham-On-Sea MP meets founder of new family recovery charity ‘Broken Chains’

Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox has met with Andrew Dean-Williams, the founder of a new local charity called Broken Chains, which aims to support families affected by parental substance misuse.

Andrew, a father of four and a former addict, launched the charity following his own journey through recovery.

Recognising that addiction impacts not just the individual but the entire family, he created Broken Chains to offer practical support, guidance and hope to parents, partners and children rebuilding their lives together.

Speaking about his motivation, Andrew says: “Talking about the impact my addiction had on my children is not something I want to do. It is a difficult story to tell and also to hear. But it is vitally important that I do share my story.”

“To shed some light on the impact that addiction has on families. They also need to recover. And hopefully my story, and the charity, can offer some hope to other families who find themselves in a similar position.”

Ashley Fox praised Andrew’s efforts, saying: “Andrew’s story is one of courage and hope. What he’s doing through Broken Chains will make a real difference to families who can feel forgotten during the recovery process. I’m grateful to him for sharing his experience and using it to help others in our community.”

Broken Chains is now working to raise awareness and build support networks for families across the Burnham-On-Sea area.