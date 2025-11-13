Highbridge’s HardKnox Boxing hosts sell-out black tie show at Batch Country House

The School of HardKnox Boxing Gym in Highbridge delivered a knockout evening of glitz, glamour, and gripping action on Saturday 8th November, as over 200 guests gathered for a sold-out black tie boxing showcase at Batch Country House.

Organised by gym founder Bobby Jones and his dedicated team, the event brought together supporters, families, and local businesses for a night celebrating the rising stars of the HardKnox boxing community.

Guests were welcomed with a complimentary drink, generously sponsored by E18 Distillery Gin, before sitting down to enjoy a delicious two-course meal in the elegant surroundings of the venue.

The atmosphere was electric as the crowd eagerly anticipated the evening’s main event — a thrilling line-up of seven high-energy bouts featuring local talent.

Between the action-packed fights, attendees took part in a lively raffle, with prizes donated by supportive local businesses, and the ever-popular Big Balloon Pop, which saw lucky winners walk away with impressive cash prizes.

The celebrations didn’t stop there — the night concluded with an after-party and DJ set, giving guests the chance to let their hair down and toast to a successful evening of sport and community spirit.

Speaking after the event, organiser Bobby Jones said: “We’re absolutely blown away by the support and the feedback. Seeing so many people come together to celebrate our fighters and our community means the world to us. It was an unforgettable night, and we’re already counting down to the next one!”

The next HardKnox Boxing Show is already in the diary for Saturday 11th April 2026 — and if this weekend’s success is anything to go by, it promises to be another unmissable night.