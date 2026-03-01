Burnham-On-Sea fire crews called to early morning blaze in Bridgwater

Burnham-On-Sea fire crews were called to tackle a blaze in Bridgwater in the early hours of Saturday (28th February).

A derelict building in Bridgwater’s Hamp area was severely damaged by fire, prompting multiple 999 calls from 4.04am reporting flames coming from the property.

“Fire control sent crews from Bridgwater, Taunton and Burnham-On-Sea, and firefighters arrived to find the two‑storey building alight, with the fire centred on the first floor.”

“Due to the scale of the incident, two further appliances were immediately requested, bringing additional crews from Burnham-On-Sea and Taunton along with a supporting officer.”

“Firefighters began tackling the blaze using a hose reel jet to stop it spreading, before teams wearing breathing apparatus entered the building to bring the fire under control.”

“The incident was later confirmed as extinguished using two breathing apparatus sets, two hose reel jets, one main jet and a triple extension ladder.”

”The fire caused around 50% damage to the first floor and 10% damage to the ground floor of the derelict structure.”