Burnham & Berrow Golf Club helps revamp St Joseph’s ‘forest school’ area

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary and Nursery School in Burnham-On-Sea has thanked the Burnham & Berrow Golf Club greenkeeping team after a major transformation of its Forest School area was completed this week.

The school says the space has undergone “fantastic development work” thanks to members of the BIGGA Championship Greenkeeping Performance Team of the Year, who spent two days on site revitalising the outdoor learning area.

Staff say the team’s expertise has made a “huge difference”, helping to clear and reshape the former Forest School site so it can be brought back into full use for pupils.

The work forms part of a wider improvement project supported by funding secured by the school’s PTA, which will now go towards new equipment and resources for the space.

A spokesperson for St Joseph’s said the school is “incredibly grateful” for the greenkeepers’ time, skill and generosity. “Their hard work has had a significant impact on this important outdoor learning environment for our children,” they added.

Burnham & Berrow Golf Club said it was proud to support the project. “As a long‑established organisation within the local area, we recognise the importance of maintaining strong relationships with our community,” a spokesperson said.

“When the opportunity arose to assist the school, we were pleased to offer practical support and resources to help move their plans forward.”

The club added that working with local schools and community groups is an important part of strengthening the connections that make Burnham-On-Sea, Berrow and the surrounding area “such a special place.”