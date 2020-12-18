Burnham-On-Sea Police and fire crews were called to Cheddar to help in the rescue of a base jumper whose parachute had become caught on a rock ledge.

The Burnham-On-Sea fire station team was called to Tuttors Hill in Cheddar at just before 1pm on Thursday (December 17th).

A spokesman said: “Fire control received a call for a male base jumper whose parachute had become caught on a ledge 10 metres from the ground.”

“Fire appliances from Burnham-On-Sea, Wells, Shepton Mallet and Cheddar attended the incident along with the Aerial Ladder Platform from Bridgwater and Rope Rescue Team from Temple.”

“One male was rescued from the cliff edge by fire service personnel using a ladder and safety-at-height equipment.”

“The casualty was left in the hands of the paramedics.”