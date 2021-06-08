Burnham-On-Sea fire crews tackled a blaze at a waste landfill site on Tuesday afternoon (June 8th).

The fire service received an initial call at 4.40pm to Bristol Road, Bridgwater reporting a fire involving the landfill contents..

Fire crews from Bridgwater were quickly mobilised to the scene and, after initial investigation and fire fighting, the incident escalated to five pumps.

Appliances from Bridgwater, Burnham-On-Sea, Taunton, Martock, Nether Stowey and Street attended.

A fire service spokesman said: “The fire involved general waste and measured approximately 20×20 metres. The fire was capped by on site diggers and crews used three main jets to prevent fire spread.”

“Crews also attended a second time later on in evening to ensure the fire was completely out. The cause is believed to be accidental.”