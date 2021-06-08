Extra toilet facilities have been introduced on Burnham-On-Sea seafront and at Berrow in readiness for the expected surge of tourists over the summer period.

The additional temporary loos have been introduced by Sedgemoor District Council on Burnham seafront next to the Pavilion and at the entrance to Berrow beach.

Council spokeswoman Claire Faun says: “Given the expected increase in the amount of holidaymakers to British tourist hotspots this summer due to the restrictions on international travel, we have installed additional loo capacity at Burnham-On-Sea and Berrow.”

“We are currently exploring other sites in Brean for the school holidays.”

“There are portaloos on Burnham’s Esplanade by the Pavillion and at Berrow Beach entrance by the café.”

This initiative is being funded from the European Regional Development Fund via the Welcome Back Fund.

It follows long queues forming outside the public toilet facilities in Burnham-On-Sea, Berrow and Brean over the recent Bank Holiday weekend.