Burnham-On-Sea fire crews tackled a lorry fire at Sedgemoor Services on Tuesday afternoon (January 28th).

Three fire appliances from Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater were called to Sedgemoor Services next to the M5 just after 2.15pm.

A spokesman said: “Fire Service received a call reporting a lorry on fire. Two fire engines from Burnham-On-Sea and the water bowser from Bridgwater were mobilised.”

“Fire crews confirmed a fire involving the wheel assembly of an articulated trailer.”

“The fire was extinguished by fire crews using one reel jet cooling the wheel assembly.”

“The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.”