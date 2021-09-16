Burnham-On-Sea firefighters were called out on Thursday (September 16th) to tackle a large blaze involving 500 tonnes of hay.

Crews from Burnham On Sea, Street, Yeovil, Chard, Crewkerne, Ilminster, Martock and Somerton were called to the village of Ash in South Somerset shortly after 3.30pm.

A spokesman says: “Two fire engines and a bowser were initially called to attend. On arrival the incident commander confirmed a large fire and immediately requested a further 4 fire engines attend.”

“This was a large fire involving 500 tonnes of hay, within close proximity to a further two barns – one a barn containing cattle, the other containing 300 tonnes of ammonium nitrate fertiliser plus 300 tonnes of hay and 300 tonnes of grain.”

They also said the fire was in close proximity to a diesel tank containing around 10,000 litres of diesel.

Crews were still tackling the fire last night and a spokesman added they were “making good progress.”