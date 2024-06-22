Burnham-On-Sea firefighters tackle car blaze between Brean and Lympsham

Burnham-On-Sea firefighters tackled a car blaze between Brean and Lympsham on Friday evening (June 21st).

A fire appliance from Burnham was called to Wick Road at 9.21pm after reports the vehicle was fully alight.

“Once the crew was in attendance, they confirmed the vehicle was well alight. They successfully extinguished the fire using breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet, and a thermal image camera,” says a fire service spokesman.

“Unfortunately, the car sustained 90 per cent damage by fire. The cause was accidental.”

They added that no-one had been hurt in the incident.