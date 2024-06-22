14.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Jun 23, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsResidents asked to put bins out by 6am due to earlier collections...
News

Residents asked to put bins out by 6am due to earlier collections this week

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea.com: Bin collections

Somerset Council is asking residents in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area to put their recycling and rubbish bins out the night before collection and by 6am at the latest if their collection falls between Monday 24th June and Wednesday 26th June.

Crews will be starting early to help them cope with the forecast hot weather and to help beat the extra traffic on the roads due to Glastonbury Festival.

“This should limit any disruption to recycling, rubbish or garden waste collections across the county,” adds a council spokesman.

“Waste collection is hard, physical work and early starts help limit the time crews spend working in the hottest part of the day.”

Somerset’s waste and recycling collection crews make more than 350,000 collections a week.

For more information about what happens to the recycling they collect, check the Somerset Recycling Tracker on the Somerset Council website.

Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea Swim and Sports Academy to hold special open day today
Next article
Burnham-On-Sea firefighters tackle car blaze between Brean and Lympsham

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

Somerset Sunrooms

Late availability and last minute deals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
clear sky
14.8 ° C
15.5 °
11.9 °
87 %
0.5kmh
0 %
Sun
19 °
Mon
21 °
Tue
22 °
Wed
19 °
Thu
17 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com