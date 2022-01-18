Burnham-On-Sea food festival organisers from eat:Festivals are celebrating this week after hearing that they are finalists in the ‘Dog Friendly Business of the Year’ category at the 2022 Bristol, Bath & Somerset Tourism Awards.

Sarah Milner Simonds, co-organiser, said: “We think this is a ‘paw-fect’ start to the new year! We work really hard to make our one-day food and drink festivals welcoming for the whole family and that includes four-legged members too.”

Bev Milner Simonds, co-organiser, adds: “We have always made sure we are dog friendly but over the past year we enhanced our experience by having a Dog Concierge on hand to welcome pets, and also published local dog walks, worked in partnership with local dog businesses to increase our number of water bowl spots, and had Pooch Paws-Points dotted throughout the festival with seating for owners to take a breather.”

The team will find out if they have won Gold, Silver or Bronze on 17th February when the award winners are announced and until then they are working hard on the plans for the 2022 season of events.