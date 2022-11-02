Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Foodbank is seeing rising demand for its service as the cost-of-living crisis hits some residents.

The Highbridge Area Foodbank, which provides food to local people from its two bases at Burnham Methodist Church and Hope Baptist Church, reports record demand.

The Foodbank’s organiser, Maxine Bashford, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Already this year we have given food to more people than in the whole of 2021. To date, it is the equivalent of some 20,400 meals.”

“Month-on-month demand has increased, particularly from family groups with children now representing 1/3 of those in receipt of emergency food support.”

“Over the last few months we have purchased in excess of 2,500kg of food with money donated by our supporters.”

She adds: “Whilst we remain hugely well supported by our local community, we would ask anyone thinking of donating food to check our website, Facebook page or use the ‘Bank the Food App’ where that week’s most-needed items are listed.”

“This way, donations will support our stock shortages and be used most quickly. Currently we do not need any more pasta, baked beans or breakfast cereals. As always, we can’t distribute out-of-date or perishable food, baby formula or items containing alcohol.”

From December 1st-3rd, the Foodbank we will be holding its annual Christmas collection in store at Tesco in Burnham-On-Sea.

“We are looking for volunteers to support this collection, and anyone able to help or wishing to find out more should contact us by email on info@highbridgearea.foodbank. org.uk,” she says.