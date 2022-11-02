The RSPCA says it is investigating after a dead puppy was found dumped at the side of a road near Burnham-On-Sea with a severe head injury.

The dog was found in the bottom half of a grey plastic pet carrier that had been dumped in a lay-by on the B3141 between East Huntspill and Woolavington.

RSPCA rescue officer Alison Sparkes said the crossbreed puppy, who is thought to have been around four months old, had suffered a head injury and broken neck.

She adds: “A member of the public first saw the plastic carrier in the layby on Saturday, October 22. She didn’t investigate it at the time but when it was still there when she went by again on Monday (October 24) she stopped to check and found the dead puppy under the blanket and took his body to a vet.”

“The puppy had a shaved area on top of his head with two small deep wounds in the shaved area. X-rays done by the vet revealed a skull fracture and a broken neck.”

“I am very keen to find the person who owned this puppy and I am hoping someone may know who he belonged to and how he received these injuries.”

”I also want to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area prior to the puppy being discovered.”

Alison is also asking for motorists in the area to check their dash cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RSPCA on 0300 123 8018.