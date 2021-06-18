Burnham-On-Sea Freemasons have given a £500 boost to local mental health support charity In Charley’s Memory after hearing about the theft of two charity collection pots earlier this year.

Members of Burnham-On-Sea Freemasons have visited In Charley’s Memory at its premises in Highbridge to present the donation. It follows the theft in March, as we reported here.

“We wanted to help the charity after hearing it had experiences a theft of money earlier this year when two collection pots were stolen,” the Freemasons’ John Chinn told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“We were concerned that something like this should happen in our local community and wanted to help. No charity can afford to lose money, particularly given the challenging times over the past year.”

The charity’s Sarah Hill said: “A huge thank you goes to Burnham-On-Sea Freemasons for their support. We are very grateful for this donation following the shocking theft earlier in the year.”

Pictured: In Charley’s Memory’s Sarah Hill receiving the cheque from Freemasons members Graham Puddy, Matt Jarvis and John Chinn