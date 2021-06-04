With the arrival of Summer, volunteers at Burnham-On-Sea’s Friends of Marine Cove are set to start work in the seafront gardens this weekend.

The first session of the year is being held today, Saturday 5th June, when visitors will be welcome to join The Friends of Marine Cove in their monthly gardening session.

A spokeswoman says: “With the weather set fair, why not enjoy some time outside and join us.”

”The session will be held between 9am-11am and will provide a chance to find out more about the different ways to get involved at Marine Cove and give a helping hand in light gardening duties. Social Distancing rules apply.”

Monthly gardening sessions will be held on 3rd July, 7th August, 4th September, 2nd October from 9am-11am.

To get more information about joining The Friends Of Marine Cove or regarding the gardens in general, contact the Parks Team via parks@sedgemoor.gov.uk or call 01278 435388.