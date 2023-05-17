A well-known charity runner in Burnham-On-Sea has launched a fundraising raffle in his bid to raise £30,000 for a good cause.

Jason Vickers has been taking part in running events for 15 years.

The plucky runner, who suffers from Crohn’s Disease, has raised the huge sum for the MS Society from his ongoing fundraising.

However, a knee injury has meant he’s been unable to take part in events as usual and gas only been able to ‘power walk’ during two recent half-marathons: the London Landmarks Run in April and the Plymouth half marathon earlier this month.

“With this mind, and to keep the fundraising going, I’ve launched a raffle with lots of prizes kindly donated by 30 local businesses,” he says.

“The top prize is a fantastic hot tub donated by Sweet Shack! We also have tickets for a family of four to go to a one day game at Gloucester cricket club plus lots more including flowers, cakes and vouchers.”

Tickets, costing £1 per strip, are on sale at the tourist information centre on the seafront and at Toy Cupboard in Pier Street until June 4th when the winners will be announced during the Volunteer Information Day.

Jason adds: “This is a final push to get through £30,000 for the charity and a big thank you goes to everyone for their support over the years. It’s been tough fundraising and with my injury I’ve not been able to do as many runs as usual.”