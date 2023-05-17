Burnham-On-Sea resident Thelma Norris has celebrated her 100th birthday this month and revealed her secret for a long life!

The active pensioner told those who gathered at Burnham Lodge Nursing Home in the town to celebrate her milestone that her advice is to “stay away from the doctors!”

She added that she enjoys keeping her brain active by knitting teddies, listening to classical music, and reading a national newspaper.



A Burnham Lodge Nursing Home staff member says that on her big day she also said that she didn’t want fuss made as she’s “just another year older,” but she added that she was very pleased with her birthday card from the newly-coronated King Charles III.

Thelma was born in Adelaide, Australia, 1923. She came to Blackford aged about six and recalls celebrating King George VI’s Coronation in May 1937 at a street party.

From 1940 during the wartime, Thelma worked at a flying school in Wiltshire. After the war, she married Ken, an aircraft engineer, and they moved to Isslip, Oxford and had two children Keith and June. She later moved to Bournemouth and after working at the RAC she retired to Burnham-On-Sea.