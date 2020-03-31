Burnham-On-Sea fundraiser Gill Hills is raffling off a colourful painting of a sheep to raise money for Taunton’s Musgrove Hospital.

Gill told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “My stepson works for the NHS at Musgrove in the fundraising department – they desperately need help and so I have painted a poppy sheep painting whcih will be raffled to raise funds.”

“Last week’s countrywide clapping and cheering showed the love and utter respect we all feel for the people going out everyday, relentlessly doing their essential jobs, it was an emotional moment of joy in all this sadness.”

“My thinking led me to ask ‘how can my art help’ and I came up with a way it could. I am raffling ‘Poppy the Sheep’ for £1 per person, which is basically the cost of a chocolate bar, and 100% of the funds raised will go to Musgrove Park Hospital who have a COVID-19 fundraising appeal.”

“The doctors & nursing staff at Musgrove were simply the best last year when my mum was in palliative care. For three days my sister and I slept in the room with her. My daughter is also having her first baby at Musgrove at the end of May and I know they will be amazing, and I know right now they are working their socks off trying to save lives.”

She adds: “‘Poppy the Sheep’ will be delivered to the winner when things get back to normal, but in the meantime please, if you can, take the time to spare a £1 and help our NHS at this unprecedented time of crisis that would be wonderful.”

See http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/gill-hills