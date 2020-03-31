A new local group has been formed to encourage Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge residents to join more doorstep claps to applaud the work of hard-working health service staff during the Coronavirus outbreak.

The new ‘Highbridge Burnham Clap for Carers’ group has been formed to encourage local people onto their doorsteps to clap this Thursday evening.

Organiser Linda Griffiths told Burnham-On-Sea.com that the positive experience of the first Clap For Carers has spurred her on to launch the new group.

“It was amazing to be apart of it and we could hear people cheering and whistling from streets away,” she says. “It gave me a lump in my throat and a tear in my eye.”

“It was an emotional, but happy, moment to see that people can come together when needed.”

“We need to keep showing our frontline our appreciation, respect and support to keep them strong and know everyone is behind them.”

“So why not try it with music instead and get louder? This Thursday at 7.55pm I will go live on the Highbridge/Burnham Clap for carers/NHS Facebook group and play this week’s song so everyone can get in time.”

“We have people posting themselves and their children practising, which is lovely to see. If it goes to plan we will vote for a new song every Saturday to be used the following Thursday at 8pm.”

“We have just over 400 members but this can get huge if everyone takes part.”

See the new group online here.