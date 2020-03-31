A Brent Knoll midwife who called on the Government to provide free car parking to NHS staff at hospitals around the country says she is delighted that her request has been supported by local MP James Heappey and the Government.

Katie Mathews, who is a part-time Midwife at Musgrove Park Hospital, recently wrote to Mr Heappey to ask for his support in campaigning for Q-Park, the provider of car parking at Musgrove Park Hospital Trust, to offer free or reduced parking charges during the Coronavirus crisis.

She told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We were amazed to get a personal response from the MP with the fantastic news that the Government and James had listened to our request, and that an announcement was due within hours.”

“The letter outlined that the Government recognises that NHS workers are on the frontline in our fight against Coronavirus, and during these unprecedented times staff should be able to carry out their lifesaving work without worrying about paying for parking.”

“Furthermore, the Government we will do whatever it takes to ensure we protect the NHS and provide for the people who work for it.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has this week made all car parking at English NHS Hospitals free for the duration of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Katie adds: “In time, and once we are through the worst of this current crisis, I aim to launch an online petition using change.org, with the sole intention of asking for these temporary changes to free NHS staff parking to me made more permanent in England.”

“Hardworking part and full time staff deserve better – NHS staff in both Wales and Scotland do not pay to park on site and have not paid for a number of years.”

MP James Heappey adds: “The Government will provide free car parking to all NHS staff at hospitals, and local councils will also offer free car parking to all NHS workers, social care staff and NHS volunteers during the Coronavirus outbreak as part of our efforts to ensure health workers have whatever they need during this unprecedented time.”

“NHS and social care workers are on the frontline in our fight against coronavirus, and during this unprecedented time they should be able to carry out their lifesaving work without worrying about paying for parking.”

“That’s why the Government will cover the costs of free car parking to NHS staff working in

hospitals, and NHS workers, social care staff and NHS volunteers will be able to use council

parking bays without time restriction or charge.”

“We are determined to back these national heroes as they work to save lives and combat Coronavirus , and we will do whatever it takes to ensure we protect the NHS and provide for the people who work for it.”