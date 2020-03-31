Roadside signs thanking NHS staff for their incredible work during the Coronavirus outbreak have appeared across the Burnham-On-Sea area.

The signs pay tribute to health staff battling to save Covid-19 patients during the ongoing pandemic.

Our photos show some of the signs that have been installed in fields and outside homes over the last few days.

Jessica Phillips, 8, has put up her sign, pictured above, on the side of the M5 southbound near Sedgemoor Services.

Jessica says: “I wanted to join in to say ‘thank you’ to everyone, especially the key workers, but no one would see it in my window so we made a big one and put it in the field so people on their work travels might see it and hopefully bring a smile to their face! Keep up the good work and stay safe.”

Another resident added: “Community and the sense of togetherness is so important during these unprecedented times, and we wanted to show our appreciation for all the hard work of the wonderful NHS who are working tirelessly to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus.”