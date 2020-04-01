Local councils have suspended car parking charges in their Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge car parks amid the Coronavirus pandemic – however council bosses have stressed this week that they are not encouraging local people out for non-essential travel.

The councils have redeployed parking enforcement officers to support community work, such as helping shop for foods and collect medicines for vulnerable people.

Sedgemoor District Council spokeswoman Claire Faun told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Sedgemoor District Council has suspended car parking charges for everyone SDC owned carparks.”

“Key workers and NHS staff were given exemption by the Government and SDC felt that many people, community groups and organisations are also playing a key part in the national effort, so have extended free parking to all.”

“Season ticket holders will be given a corresponding extension at the end of the free parking period. It is hoped that this move will also help families who are working from home with only limited space for multiple cars.”

A Somerset County Council spokeswoman adds: “We are supporting key workers by suspending parking enforcement across the county.”

“The County Council is standing down its Civil Enforcement team in line with Government guidance during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. The change enables the Council to redeploy officers to support community work such as helping shop for foods and collect medicines for vulnerable people.”

“The Council is urging all drivers who have to go out only to park in permitted areas, such as parking bays, car parks and uncontrolled areas. It is vitally important that drivers do not block the path of emergency vehicles and others involved in delivering services to those in need.”

“A small team of Civil Enforcement Officers will remain available to deal with any parking problems that could affect key access routes to premises such as hospitals and supermarkets.”

“The Council stressing that people must not make unnecessary journeys and to follow Government rules to stay home, protect the NHS and save lives.”