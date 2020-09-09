A dedicated Burnham-On-Sea fundraiser has raised money for The Coastguard Association by selling merchandise on the town’s seafront.

Dave Ilsley, a national committee member for The Coastguard Association, has been busy on Burnham’s Esplanade selling goods to raise money for the charity from a table.

Dave says: “Our motto is serving Coastguards in distress or despair, and that says exactly what The Coastguard Association does.

“I spent two days sitting in the sunshine and raised £167.50. It never ceases to amaze me that with all the problems the public have at the moment, they are still generous.”

 
