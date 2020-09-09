A series of fitness classes which help people in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge aged over 60 get more active have been so popular that they are expanding, having been given a ‘green light’ to proceed despite the Government’s latest Covid measures.

Originally launched at the start of the year, the Covid-safe classes, called FABS (Flexibility, Aerobics, Balance and Strength) intend to help older residents remain active for as long as possible.

The sessions are being run by Burnham resident Anne Panesar, who worked as a NHS counsellor for several years and decided to retrain as an instructor so she could deliver exercise classes to older people.

Anne told Burnham-On-Sea.com last night she has been inundated with calls from residents following Boris Johnson’s announcement of new measures on Wednesday, however she has been assured that exercise classes are exempt in a long list of exemptions where groups of more than six can gather.

“This is good news,” she says. “I have had so many class members contact me concerned and worried and just assuming the classes will stop. But we are following COVID safety guidance so I can reassure them that it is OK to come to my classes.”

She added: “I have had a lot of interest from people wanting a slice of ‘normality’ in their Post Lockdown lives. I have spoken to so many people by phone and email who tell me they ‘have something to look forward to’ and want to get moving as they can tell the difference in their bones, joints and muscles from moving less during our ‘stay at home’ restrictions.”

“There are concerns about the impact of deconditioning on our body caused by lack of opportunities to exercise. It’s great that so many people around Berrow are wanting to get moving and get stronger again.”

“So, I am now running an extra class on Thursdays at 11am at Berrow Village Hall.”

The post-lockdown trim, tone and dance sessions follow COVID safety guidelines.

“If you are an older adult looking for a gentle paced exercise class to increase your physical activity, this class is for you.”

“The programme will improve flexibility, balance, strength, cardiovascular health, the immune system and confidence – all in a fun, social atmosphere.”

Numbers are limited because of COVID-19 health and safety restrictions. Contact Anne to book in on 07421762532 or via anne.panesar@moveitorloseit.co.uk