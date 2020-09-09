A uniquely decorated new cocktail bar and function room is set to open this week in Burnham-On-Sea town centre.

The Lounge is opening as a cocktail bar serving tapas and pizzas in Burnham’s Victoria Street, above the shop ‘Coffee, Cake and Curtains’.

The area has been fully refurbished to transform it into a colourful and modern bar, with a unique theme that incorporates the colourful fabrics sold by the shop below.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, owner Julia Stradling says: “Many local people have been saying for years that there are not enough places in Burnham for social functions, so we’ve created a large 45-seat function room with a bar decorated in a very special way.”

“All the furniture’s upholstery and walls feature our fabrics – it’s a really great display area, as well as a relaxed and very comfortable lounge.”

She adds: “We open this Friday for bookings – people can call us on 780094 or get in touch via Facebook to book a table.”

“The Lounge is also available for private functions such as baby showers, meetings and parties – with social distancing measures in place to keep people safe. We have a fully licensed bar.”

‘Coffee, Cake and Curtains’ opened last year and has become a popular cafe in Burnham town centre. It recently launched a new menu at the start of July.