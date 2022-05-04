A Burnham-On-Sea fundraiser has raised hundreds of pounds for charity by having his head shaved.

Sam Constance has had his head shaved outside The Victoria Hotel and has given the locks of hair and any donations received to The Little Princess Trust.

The trust makes wigs out of hair donations and gives them to sick children who need wigs after chemotherapy.

Jim from Peter’s Hair Salon suppprted the event by shaving off his hair.

Sam says: “A big thank you goes to everyone who has supported me so far with this fundraising.”

“I had never had my hair that long before and wanted to see how far it could go – I started in 2020.”

“After that I thought it would be a good idea to do something good with it and give it to somebody who needs it while raising money for charity as well.”

Donations are still going and people can donate either via my JustGiving page below or by coming into the Victoria Hotel.

Click here for Sam’s JustGiving page