A Burnham-On-Sea fundraiser has run 140 miles over a month to raise money for a charity very close to his heart.

Harry Ratcliffe, 22, has raised more than £1,500 for the British Heart Foundation which supported his family when his mother suffered a burst artery.

To thank them for their “incredible support,” Harry has taken up running during the lockdowns over the past year and he started a sponsored challenge of jogging 5km every day during January.

Harry, a former King Alfred School student, says: “It was a daunting challenge, but the support I have had locally has been fantastic – people have really got behind me.”

“British Heart Foundation are a very special charity close to my heart and that really motivated me with this challenge.”

“They gave my family so much help when my mother’s artery burst unexpectedly four years ago and she has made a full recovery.”

“She really is an inspiration to me for what she went through and I am forever grateful for the help we received from them, which is why I set this goal to give something back.”

Harry completed 7km every day during the month, and finished up with 14 miles on the final day, Sunday January 31st.

Click here for Harry’s fundraising page where you can make a donation